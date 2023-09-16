The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 4-10. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
Sept. 6: A 55-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault and terroristic threats at the 300 block of Shawnee Trail at 9:59 p.m.
Sept. 7: A 33-year-old Shakopee woman was cited for fifth-degree assault at the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue at 8:32 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
Sept. 4: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at the 900 block of Alysheba Road at 12:19 a.m.
Sept. 6: A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, second-degree refusal and obstruction at Old Shakopee Road and Highway 169 at 1:53 a.m.
Sept. 7: A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited for DAC-IPS at Highway 169 and Mystic Lake Drive at 9:59 p.m.
Sept. 10: A 49-year-old St. Louis Park woman was cited for fourth-degree DWI and failure to pass a parked vehicle at Highway 101 and Canterbury Road at 1:29 a.m.
Sept. 10: A 35-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, open bottle and operating a motor vehicle with revoked plates at the 1200 block of Taylor Street at 2:11 a.m.
Sept. 10: A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at the Shakopee Community Center on Fuller Street at 1:48 p.m.
Drugs:
Sept. 5: A 44-year-old South St. Paul woman was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession (meth) at County Road 83 and north of County Road 42 at 2:07 a.m.
Sept. 9: A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) at Mystic Lake Drive and Kinlock Way at 2:37 a.m.
Theft:
Sept. 9: Stolen packages were reported at the 5600 block of County Road 101 at 10:22 p.m. The estimated value is $444.
Warrants:
Sept. 4: A 61-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for a Dakota County warrant on ramp to Highway 169 northbound from County Road 83 at 11:37 p.m.
Sept. 7: A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for a Washington County warrant at County Road 21 and Highway 169 at 9:29 p.m.
Sept. 8: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for Scott and Hennepin County warrants at the 1300 block of Greenwood Court at 3:26 a.m.
Sept. 8: A 35-year-old Chisago City woman was arrested for a Washington County warrant at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 10:45 p.m.
Sept. 9: A 54-year-old Edina man was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 12:32 a.m.