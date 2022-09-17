The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-12. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Assault:
- Sept. 8: A 20-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for domestic assault and a DANCO violation at the 2600 block of Vierling Drive at 1:41 p.m.
- Sept. 11: A 33-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for domestic assault at the 4100 block of Dean Lakes Boulevard at 2:42 a.m.
Driving & DWIs:
- Sept. 6: A 42-year-old Roseville man was arrested for second-degree DWI and open bottle at County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 5:02 a.m.
- Sept. 8: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for second-degree DWI and failure to signal for turn at Vierling Drive and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:29 a.m.
- Sept. 10: A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Bluff Avenue and Dakota Street at 10:51 p.m.
Theft:
- Sept. 7: A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, meth) at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 1:46 a.m.
- Sept. 9: A stolen Chevy Silverado was reported at the 1500 block of Windsor Lane at 7:59 a.m. The estimated value is $55,000.
- Sept. 11: A stolen gun was reported at the 800 block of Shenandoah Drive at 7:43 p.m. The estimated value is unknown.
Warrants:
- Sept. 7: A 30-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for a Hennepin County warrant at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 1:46 a.m. A 34-year-old St. Paul woman was also arrested for giving false info to police and Hennepin, Washington, Anoka and Ramsey County warrants.
- Sept. 12: A 36-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for a Pine County warrant at Huber Park on Fillmore Street at 12:29 a.m.