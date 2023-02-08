Over the past few months, communities like Savage and Shakopee have passed ordinances in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
Now legislators are considering further action on a state level.
State Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL-Minneapolis), the author of the legislation, told the House Public Safety Committee on Feb.2 that the legislation would only allow scrap metal dealers to purchase detached catalytic converters, and amend the information dealers are required to record including an ID number for the vehicle that the catalytic converters were bought from.
Richardson in an email to constituents said the “ Bill would prohibit the possession of a detached catalytic converter with a few narrow exceptions and gives law enforcement the ability to address situations where individuals are found with multiple detached catalytic converters.”
Victims
In 2022, there were 73 catalytic converters stolen in Shakopee, costing victims over $100,000, said Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate in a recent House Commerce Committee meeting.
“It does not matter what city you work for, metro or greater Minnesota,” Tate said. “The theft of catalytic converters in recent years has been substantial.”
A concern noted by Tate is the difficulty of prosecuting suspects for possessing stolen catalytic converters because of challenges proving where the converter came from.
“It's hard to find someone now who doesn’t know someone who’s been impacted by catalytic converter thefts,” he said.
In addition to crime rates going up and a bigger workload for law enforcement officials, Richardson said it comes with a cost to victims.
“The theft of catalytic converters tends to disproportionally affect people that keep their vehicles outside or in unsecured locations, which means they are the least likely to be able to afford a $1,000 repair for a stolen catalytic converter,” Richardson said in an email. “Making it more difficult for thieves to sell and profit from stolen catalytic converters may help protect Minnesotans from this crime.”
In August, Shakopee joined the state in a pilot program with the goal of reducing thefts by marking converters with unique identification numbers.
The city also holds events called “Operation: Etch and Catch” where residents are able to have their catalytic converters permanently etched with their license plate number and marked with spray paint.
“These events have been popular and we have been able to use our ordinance to cite individuals in possession a handful of times over the last year,” Tate said.
Local ordinances
In February 2022, Shakopee passed an ordinance which made it a misdemeanor for anyone in possession of a detached catalytic converter if there isn’t proof the individual is the owner of the vehicle it was removed from.
Savage passed a similar ordinance in October.
Police Capt. Bruce Simon noted at the time the difficulty officers have to do something about someone being in possession of a catalytic converter because of the challenge of proving ownership.
“The proposed ordinance would allow officers to seize catalytic converters if ownership cannot be proven,” Simon said.
Simon said once officers are able to seize catalytic converters they will be able to attempt to match up the part to reported thefts. “This will help us catch and prove that people are actually committing this theft,” he said.