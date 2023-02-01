The Shakopee Police Department is hosting its annual diaper drive, with donations making a local impact for families in need.
The drive, which began Jan. 30 and runs through Feb. 10, welcomes donations of diapers, wipes and creams.
This is the seventh year of the drive and is in memory of Janna Wood, the police department’s former crime prevention specialist. Sunday, Feb. 5, marks the six-year anniversary since Wood and her unborn baby passed away from deep vein thrombosis.
“It’s always been a little bit of an emotional time because she was close with a lot of people here,” Crime Prevention Specialist Nicole Clifton said. “But I think this is just like keeping her legacy going. That’s what this drive is … just keeping her legacy alive.”
Donations will continue to have an impact on the community, as all the donated diapers and products will be given to Shakopee Community Assistance. The nonprofit distributes diapers, clothing, menstrual products and other essentials to families within Scott County.
“We just love their mission,” Clifton said. “We just thought that they’d be a good fit, and then they can use these diapers throughout the year for their monthly distribution.”
Clifton said the police department reached out to multiple resources ahead of the drive to garner awareness and interest in getting involved. In previous years, local businesses have come together and made large donations or donated cash to the drive.
Loons Landing Brewery, based in Savage, has also stepped up this year and offered to serve as another drop-off site in the area. Chief Executive Amy Johnson said the brewery has set up a promotion to encourage more donations for the drive, offering a “buy one, get one” special for anyone who brings in a donation.
For those unable to drop off items in the police department lobby, people can order diapers and have them delivered to the department at 475 Gorman Street in Shakopee. The drive accepts wipes, creams and diapers of any amount, size or type. Opened diaper packages will also be accepted.
“We’re hoping for a large participation. We’ve reached out to a lot of different places,” Clifton said. “Obviously we’re happy with any amount we get, but if we’re able to surpass last year, that’d be awesome too.”