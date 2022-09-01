The Shakopee Police Department announced Aug. 25 that it is participating in the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program, a statewide initiative administered by the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau.
The pilot program looks to reduce the number of catalytic converter thefts in Minnesota by permanently marking converters with unique identification numbers.
The Shakopee Police Department joins a growing list of police departments, businesses and community organizations participating in the program.
“We don’t want anybody to have their catalytic converter stolen. Our goal is zero,” said Nicole Clifton, crime prevention specialist with the Shakopee Police Department.
The pilot program distributes free anti-theft kits to participating departments and organizations. Each kit comes with a unique identification label to apply to a vehicle’s catalytic converter. When fully applied, the converter has the label number etched into the metal.
Vehicle owners register for the program when picking up their kit at a partner location. If a participant’s etched converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement can trace the specific converter back to its original vehicle and owner.
Jonathan Ferris, CFB supervisory special agent, said he hopes to see this deter thefts all throughout the state.
“This isn’t just a metro problem. This is a state of Minnesota problem,” he said. “We wanted participation from across the state of Minnesota to better reflect the problem that faces law enforcement, which is you can be in a small town or a big city and still have the possibility of having your catalytic converter targeted to be stolen.”
A person is eligible to receive a kit if they own one of the top 15 most-targeted vehicles for converter theft or have had their vehicle’s converter stolen or attempted to have been stolen.
The state pilot program was created during the 2021 legislative session. Shortly after, Ferris said the department began reaching out to law enforcement agencies, businesses and organizations about getting involved. As word-of-mouth continues to increase interest in the program, he said some organizations have started reaching out to the CFB about participating.
The CFB began providing labels to partners around April of this year. Since then, Ferris said around 16,000 labels have been distributed throughout Minnesota.
“This issue of catalytic converter theft is a significant one. It affects many, many people,” Ferris said. “The trickle-down effect of one catalytic converter can be really quite devastating to individuals … so I think the economic impact of these is significant. I think that’s why there’s such strong interest in the program.”
Approximately 30 kits for the 15 vehicles have been provided to the Shakopee Police Department by the state, according to Clifton. She added that through Shakopee Crime Prevention Inc., the department was able to purchase around an additional 50 kits for other vehicles.
Shakopee has seen its fair share of catalytic converter thefts over the last year. In 2021, the police department reported 96 catalytic converter thefts. Police Chief Jeff Tate said the thefts totaled to well over $100,000 in damages.
The city has recently been taking additional steps to curb the amount of converter thefts in town. The police department has regularly held “Operation: Etch and Catch,” a free community event where residents can have their converter permanently etched with their license plate number and marked with spray paint.
Clifton said there are plans to possibly host another one of these events as early as October.
Shakopee also passed an ordinance back in February making it a misdemeanor for a person to be in possession of a detached converter in Shakopee unless they’re able to provide proof they own it or the car it was removed from.
Clifton said the department is seeing similar converter theft numbers so far in 2022, but the new ordinance has resulted in some charges.
As the pilot program expands, Ferris said the CFB continues to look for partners and asks any businesses or law enforcement agencies interested in participating to reach out for more information.
The current pilot program runs through June 30, 2023.