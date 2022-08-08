The Shakopee Police Department is participating in Battle of the Badges, a competition between teams of first responders that highlights the importance of donating blood.
The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the police department, 475 Gorman Street in Shakopee.
All blood types are needed — especially O negative (O-) and O positive (O+).
To schedule a donation, visit www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/69508 (sponsor code is 4551) or contact Cristie Lesko at (952) 233-9416 or clesko@shakopeemn.gov.