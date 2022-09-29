While growing up in Mexico, Yesenia Soto decided early on what she wanted to pursue as a career.
“I always wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “Since growing up, I always had that desire to make a difference and help people.”
Born in Los Angeles and moved to Mexico City with her family as a toddler, Soto eventually came back to the states in the early 2000s, residing in Minnesota. Fast forward some years, and her childhood dream has now become a reality.
Soto has years of experience serving in police departments and sheriffs’ offices all throughout Minnesota, and she currently serves as an officer for the Shakopee Police Department — hitting her one-year anniversary with the department on Saturday.
She also has been a member of the National Latino Peace Officers Association’s Minnesota chapter since 2014. Two weeks ago, her years of service were recognized nationally as she received the 2022 NLPOA Officer of the Year award.
She was made aware of her win in July and received her award at the NLPOA conference Sept. 17 in San Diego.
According to NLPOA’s website, the National Officer of the Year award is given to a law enforcement officer “who has made significant contributions to the community or agency, innovative practices, exemplary or heroic actions, and/or leadership skills.”
Soto said she was honored to find out her Minnesota chapter had nominated her and was surprised by the win. I felt like, ‘You’re kidding, no, no,’ and I didn’t believe (it) for like two weeks,” she said.
“Her love for the profession is genuine. She’s done a great job for us,” Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said. “We’re really excited that she was recognized for this award.”
Soto’s presence within police departments through the years has been invaluable. She said she held roles as the first Spanish-speaking Latina detention deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and as the first Spanish-speaking Latina police officer with the Metro Transit Police Department.
She continues to use her Spanish-speaking skills and personal background while serving as an officer in Shakopee, where she has lived with her family since 2009.
“I want the police department to reflect, with their officers, the community. Me being Latina and working in the city of Shakopee, where we have a lot of Latino people, it just makes me feel good because I’m reflecting my community and the community that I serve,” she said. “If I pull somebody over that is Spanish-speaking only, just knowing that they can feel safe and know that I’m there to understand and speak their language makes that relationship and interaction with that person 100% better.”
“When I show up and speak Spanish to the people who need police, I just see their eyes getting big and be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m glad you speak Spanish,’” she added. “It makes me happy … to know that my Latino community has a person who can reflect all of us and be here to help them if they need.”
According to U.S. Census Bureau data, approximately 8% of Shakopee residents are Hispanic or Latino.
“We absolutely recognize the value and the connection she’s able to make with her language skills,” Tate said. “She has proven quickly to be a great asset to the department and the community.”
In addition to her work with the Shakopee Police Department, Soto continues to be a NLPOA member. The organization has grown over its 50 years, with the Minnesota chapter being one of 23 chapters nationwide. Minnesota’s group has approximately 70 members, according to Soto.
Soto has held leadership positions within NLPOA, serving as Vice President of the Minnesota chapter from 2016-2021 and as National Secretary from 2018-2021.
Throughout her years with NLPOA, she has helped organize special community events, lead mock interviews to prepare students for job interviews and participated in awarding student scholarships.
“Anybody can join NLPOA — we have members from different cultures, different races, different backgrounds. They’re police officers, students, business owners, retired police and active police,” Soto clarified. “All of us get together every month in meetings, and all we do is try to find ways to help the underprivileged communities and students who want to become police officers.”
Staying busy with work duties and family life, Soto said she is honored to receive recognition from the NLPOA with this award and appreciates the chance to serve a community in which she has lived and raised her family for so many years.
“I love knowing that my community where I live is safe … I can call this my city, my community,” she said. “My kids play soccer here in this community. They go to school in this community. Knowing that I work here in my own community makes me feel really happy and honored.”