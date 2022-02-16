Crime in Shakopee in 2021 dropped to its third-lowest rate in 25 years while police made more arrests than the year before, according to the Police Department’s annual activity report.
The crime rate, defined as the number of crimes committed per 100,000 people, came out to 5.91%, a slight drop from 2020’s rate of 5.95%. It was the third-lowest rate since 1997. The number of arrests in 2021, meanwhile, increased by nearly a fourth over the previous year.
Mayor Bill Mars said that while it’s important to note that these numbers came in during the pandemic years, the decreased crime rates are promising for the community.
“The last couple years have been under 6% of crimes per 100,000 — these are great numbers,” he said. “It says a lot about our Shakopee Police Department and our community overall.”
According to the police department, crime numbers are provided by the Minnesota BCA based on crimes reported for that year. These stats are then compiled into an annual activity report and comparison report looking at differences from the previous year.
“There’s a perception that crime is rising in Shakopee,” Police Chief Jeff Tate said. “It hasn’t for quite some time — it’s actually been quite the opposite.”
COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
“Part one” crimes, considered the most serious, decreased 1.71% from 2020 to 2021. Within this category, many crimes dropped significantly over the past year. Burglaries dropped from 101 to 52 reports, a 48.51% decrease; and assaults went from 35 to 25, a 28.57% decrease.
Tate said the violent crimes decrease in Shakopee should alleviate some safety concerns within the community.
“I think these numbers indicate that people should feel safe in their neighborhood and in the community overall,” he said. “It can be difficult right now in the current environment when you have daily news stories about violence, particularly in larger cities, spiking tremendously. But our part one crimes, the most violent ones, are going down.”
Tate partially attributes the decrease in violent crimes to stronger personal relationships between police and the community.
He said the police department has held events over the years like “Picnic with the Police” where the department and community members can meet up over a meal and participate in activities and games together.
While police departments in surrounding cities canceled community events in 2020 and 2021, according to Tate, Shakopee hosted theirs while following CDC guidelines and proper safety precautions. He said those events helped the department maintain relationships during a time when it was otherwise challenging for people to interact.
“We’ve made it a priority to have those one-on-one conversations as much as we can in our community,” he said. “You have to be accessible, and you can’t be afraid to have those conversations with the public.”
Mars said he has also seen these interactions play a positive role in Shakopee.
“We here in Shakopee stand firmly behind our police. They’re active throughout the community and always getting to know folks, and I think that puts a personal touch on things,” he said.
A RISE IN ARRESTS
While many violent crimes decreased, the 2021 report shows a significant increase in DWIs. From 2020 to 2021, DWI arrests increased from 148 to 201 — a 35.81% jump.
According to the report, this is the highest number of DWIs in over a decade. Tate added that those arrested last year for DWIs had an average alcohol content close to twice the legal limit.
“These numbers are frustrating,” he said. “There’s a real disturbing trend we’re seeing — not just in Shakopee but also nationally — with the number of intoxicated people out there driving and the alcohol levels they’re driving at.”
This spike in DWIs also added to the increase in arrests for 2021. The police department saw arrests rise from 991 to 1,220, more than a 23% increase. Tate said making more warrant arrests in 2021 — a nearly 65% increase from 2020 — also played a significant role in arrest statistics.
Tate believes this relationship between arrests and a decreased crime rate is encouraging. “We’re arresting more people on fewer crimes. Coming out of a COVID year, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
Entertainment venues reopening last year may have also played a large role in the increases of service calls and arrests. Canterbury Park moved up from the No. 7 to No. 4 spot in 2021’s top ten locations for service calls. After reopening last May, Valleyfair found itself in the No. 10 spot.
Tate said many people visiting Mystic Lake drive through Shakopee, possibly playing a big role in the calls for service on the Highway 169 Bypass — the No. 1 spot for service calls in 2020 and 2021.
However, he added that it’s important to contextualize these numbers in regards to everyday Shakopee residents. According to the police department, 71% of in-custody arrests made by the department last year were of non-Shakopee residents.
Looking into 2022, the police department plans to continue hosting community events and building partnerships. Additionally, Tate said he hopes these report statistics can set the record straight on safety in Shakopee.
“You go on social media and see people saying, ‘I’ve got to move, it’s not safe here anymore’ — the reality is there’s nothing further from the truth,” he said. “Unfortunately, we can’t chase down every rumor in the community, and that’s why I think it’s important to get these numbers in front of people.”