Local businesses, restaurants and organizations are preparing for thousands of guests visiting Huber Park for Shakopee’s annual Big Taste of Fun.
Big Taste of Fun is a day-long event planned for Saturday, June 18, at Huber Park, 150 Fillmore Street N. The day is made up of an array of activities and entertainment, including the Taste of Shakopee and Business Expo, Big Fun Day and the Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride along the Minnesota Valley State Trail.
While all three events have existed for years, this is only the third year they have combined to make up Big Taste of Fun.
“I think it’s a great event,” Shakopee Parks and Recreation Program Manager Sherry Dvorak said. “With the partnership of the Ironman/Free Bikes 4 Kidz and the JCI, it’s a great event that highlights what can be done when people and organizations come together to put on events.”
TASTE OF SHAKOPEE
From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., dozens of vendors will have their tents and booths located in Huber Park for The Taste of Shakopee and Business Expo.
The Taste of Shakopee and Business Expo is run by JCI Shakopee. Kitty Alyea, 2022 Taste of Shakopee Chair and JCI Shakopee’s secretary of the board of directors, said the event really looks to highlight the variety of businesses located in Shakopee and the Twin Cities metro area.
“This gives businesses a chance to reach out to the local public, and we get people who come from all over the state to see these different things,” she said.
Currently, Alyea said 60 organizations have registered for the day, consisting of 12 food vendors and 48 businesses. She expects this number to increase due to last-minute registrations.
Food vendors this year range from chain restaurants like Qdoba Mexican Eats and Jimmy John’s to more local businesses like Flour Power Cookie Company and Mazopiya.
Business vendors make up the Business Expo side of things, displaying and selling crafts and other merchandise for visitors to check out. Some nonprofit organizations will also have displays. In addition to selling items, Alyea said many vendors will have activities, like games and drawings.
She added that many new vendors are attending the Taste of Shakopee and Business Expo.
“We have a lot of people who come back every year, our regulars. But this year, we’re introducing a lot of new businesses as well as some new food vendors that we didn’t even expect to come in this year,” Alyea said.
THE RIDE
Earlier that morning, the Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride will start its multiple rides for the day.
All the rides start at First Avenue in downtown Shakopee and end at Huber Park, taking riders through the southwest metro region and the Minnesota Valley State Trail.
Four routes are prepared for the day, covering about 31, 61 and 100 miles as well as a 5-mile family fun ride.
“It allows everybody to find their own adventure, whether they want a casual, leisurely stroll around the area nearby Shakopee or if they want to challenge themselves to a century ride, which for cyclists is a pretty major bucket list achievement,” Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride Marketing Director Jason Lardy said.
This is the third year The Ride has run in Shakopee. Lardy anticipates over 1,000 riders participating in this year’s rides.
“The town itself is a great community, and it’s a great place that’s very supportive of cyclists and cycling,” Lardy said about the decision to have The Ride in Shakopee. “It’s got a great party location in Huber Park, and for our cycling participants, the hills and valleys and countryside in Scott County are some of the best metro area riding destinations.”
“We are proud to have the return of the Ironman bike ride to downtown Shakopee, as it is a big draw for riders and their families to experience all that Shakopee has to offer, including our downtown,” Heather Proskey, Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director, said in a prepared statement.
“This year, all riders will receive a discount card for many of the businesses downtown, keeping the party going before and after the bike ride,” she added.
Pre-registration for the rides ends June 13 and costs $70 per rider. Registration is available at ironmanbikeride.org. An option to register in person on riding day is available, where registration will cost $80. The family fun ride is $20 for participants.
Funds raised by The Ride go toward Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota, an organization that repairs and collects bikes to provide to kids. Lardy said to date, the organization has given away 88,000 bikes in Minnesota via schools, faith-based and community-based organizations.
BIG FUN DAY
Shakopee Parks and Recreation is in charge of providing the Big Fun Day, a celebration centered around games and activities for the whole family.
Multiple inflatable features will be included this year, like bounce houses, inflatable slides and an inflatable archery unit. Water activities and yard games like lawn pong, Connect Four, giant Jenga and box hockey also are part of the event.
“It’s just more fun, relaxing entertainment to do while spending an afternoon in the park,” Dvorak said. “We kind of supplement the other activities that are going on. We bring in fun things that people can do as they’re done eating or they’re done having a cold refreshment.”