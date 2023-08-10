Shakopee Public Schools became the first Heart Safe certified school district in Minnesota this week.
The district was designated this title via Project ADAM, a nationwide initiative that has saved the lives of over 200 people who have gone into sudden cardiac arrest.
A media advisory from Shakopee Public Schools stated that becoming a Project ADAM Heart Safe School required the district to have “successfully implemented a quality sudden cardiac arrest program of awareness, training and effective emergency response.” This includes having AEDs in place, as well as a team consisting of school nurses and building staff trained to respond to cardiac emergencies.
Through the district’s CAPS program and the Academies of Shakopee, Shakopee High School students Maddie Hoyd and Marian Mohamed worked with the district’s Health Services supervisor, Crisis and Safety Steering Committee, the Health Science Academy, St. Francis Regional Medical Center, the Shakopee Police Department and Children’s Minnesota to get all ten district schools certified as Heart Safe.
Children’s Minnesota, a Project ADAM affiliate, provided support and training for the district to be certified. Dr. Andrew Schneider, MD and Medical Director of Children’s Minnesota, serves as the program director while Nathan Neis, RN, DNP is the program coordinator.
“The dedication of the students and district staff to achieving Heart Safe status has been incredible,” Schneider said in a statement. “Having the right equipment and training to respond to sudden cardiac arrest can save lives. This is the goal of Project ADAM Minnesota. We look forward to helping more Minnesota schools become Heart Safe.”
The district celebrated the accomplishment Tuesday afternoon at Sun Path Elementary School with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an unveiling of the banners that will now be hung outside each school.
This certification builds upon previous work by the district to install AEDs throughout the schools. A district-wide effort began in spring 2018 that resulted in 54 AEDs being installed in school buildings and onside at outdoor fields and spaces. Additionally, 42 of these AEDs were donated by the community.
“I feel that the students and supporting staff have brought this whole thing full circle,” said Janni Hennes, AED volunteer donation coordinator. “They educated the staff to feel comfortable in using the already established 54 AEDs. Kudos to everyone for making Shakopee School district the first to be certified ‘Heart Safe’ in Minnesota.”