Shakopee Public Schools completed the sale of the Central Building located on Holmes Street, according to a district press release.
The property was purchased by the Scott County Community Development Agency.
The building’s mural, first commissioned back in 1938, will be preserved through a partnership with the Midwest Conservation Center. The mural was created by Harmon Arndt along with three additional artists and depicts Shakopee from 1842 to 1940.
A decision has yet to be made on the mural’s new location.
“We appreciate the work that was completed with various parties, including the City of Shakopee and Scott County CDA, to ensure the best path forward for this site,” Superintendent Mike Redmond stated in the release. “The Central Building has been a longstanding part of the Shakopee community, and we are pleased to have the ability to preserve the mural that has been located within the building.”
The building is scheduled to be demolished later this summer.