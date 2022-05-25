Shakopee Public Schools will provide free lunches for children this summer.
Lunch will be provided for all children ages zero to 18. They do not need to be enrolled in the district, and no information or registration is necessary.
Meals will be available from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on weekdays June 20-Aug. 26. All meals must be eaten onsite at Pearson Early Learning Center, 917 Dakota Street S.
For more information, contact the Shakopee Public Schools Food & Nutrition Services team at 952-496-5141.