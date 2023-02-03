Shakopee Public Schools has received a $750,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education as part of a statewide initiative to diversify the state’s teacher workforce.
The district applied for MDE’s Grow Your Own Grant program last year, requesting the maximum amount of $750,000. This amount is to be used over the next five years.
Grow Your Own Grant Coordinator Shawna Wilson and Professional Learning Coordinator Annie Rients presented details of how grant funds are to be used at the Jan. 23 school board meeting.
The presentation showed that while 46.5% of Shakopee High School students are students of color, only 2.6% of staff are people of color.
“We’re really not matching our demographics, so that’s what we’re going after,” Wilson said at the meeting.
To diversify the teacher workforce, the district plans to use this money to encourage students to pursue teaching, especially students of color and American Indian students.
The district hopes to reach that goal by establishing teacher clubs and service learning, providing scholarships and giving direct support.
A student group, Educators Rising, began in December as a club for high schoolers passionate about working in the education field. About 20 students attend these weekly meetings, where they get to give back to the schools and the community through group projects and volunteer opportunities.
Most of the grant funds, around $400,000, will be dedicated to setting up student scholarships like the Shakopee Aspiring Teachers Scholarship.
These scholarships are for Shakopee High School seniors from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups who aspire to major in education and become teachers. Students who receive the scholarship will be granted up to $25,000 each year toward their college education.
Students will receive direct support through monthly or quarterly meetings to make sure they are doing well on their studies and have questions answered about their educational and career path toward the teaching profession.
They are then asked after college graduation to return to Shakopee, where they will be guaranteed a teaching job for two years.
“Really what we’re trying to do is remove any barriers getting into the teacher field,” Wilson said.
Applications for the scholarship are due March 3, with awards expected to be granted sometime mid-April.