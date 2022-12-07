Longtime Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie, who received an outpouring of support from the community after being diagnosed with cancer, has died, his wife shared on a public CaringBridge site early Wednesday.
"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help our staff, families and students during this difficult time," the district said in a news release.
According to a GoFundMe set up for the family last week, Keddie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October and had recently transitioned to hospice care.
Keddie joined the school district in August 2004, first starting as a third grade teacher at Red Oak Elementary and later teaching in the same role at Eagle Creek Elementary from 2008-2010.
He most recently served as a media specialist for Eagle Creek Elementary and Red Oak Elementary, and he provided support to staff and students in various buildings across the district through his work in technology integration and media specialist roles.
A GoFundMe, “Donate to support the Keddie family,” was set up Nov. 29 on behalf of the family.
“He is known for his patience, caring and remarkable sense of humor and is loved by every person in our school district,” the fundraiser stated. “We hope to raise funds to help him and his family through this difficult time and beyond.”
As of Dec. 7, more than $28,000 had been raised, with over 400 donations made.
Shakopee Public Schools also found additional ways to show support for Keddie and his family in recent weeks. This included staff, students and families wearing purple and pins and delivering heartfelt cards and messages.
“Doug is an amazing teacher with a huge heart. He leaves an imprint on the hearts of every individual he comes in contact with, especially the students, staff and families in our district," Eagle Creek Elementary Principal Stephanie Baker said in a statement released before Wednesday's news. "The fact that so many individuals have expressed their love and care for him since sharing his personal journey is no surprise, and we will continue to offer support in any way possible.”
The district said support staff was made available for staff and students across the district after Keddie's death.