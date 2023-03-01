The Shakopee City Council renewed a five-year agreement to sponsor, in partnership with Scott County, the Human Services Academy within Shakopee Public Schools.
The agreement was approved at the council’s Feb. 21 meeting.
“It’s a tremendous way to look at the future of educating students,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said. “I’ve been absolutely thrilled with what we’ve been able to do in partnership with the school district over the years. That’s essentially why we’re here — we’re here to re-up that partnership.”
The Academies of Shakopee model provides courses for students within six different fields: Arts and Communication, Business and Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Human Services and Science and Technology.
Career fields within the Human Services Academy, according to the school district’s academy page, include psychology, education, law enforcement, human development, legal fields and public services. Roughly 400 students participate in the Human Services Academy, according to Communications & Strategic Development Director Tiffany Olson.
Shakopee and Scott County first entered into a five-year sponsorship agreement for the Human Services Academy back in April 2018.
“We want to thank you for the partnership over the last five years with the city of Shakopee and Scott County,” Shakopee Public Schools Superintendent Mike Redmond said to council during the meeting.
By sponsoring the academy, the city, in conjunction with Scott County, agreed to provide in-kind services over the next five years totaling to around $300,000.
City staff members can provide services within the Human Services Academy in various capacities. According to a city memo, this includes mentoring students, providing supplies and equipment, participating in meetings, participating in student and staff development programs, and providing guest speakers and lectures.
Internships, externships, projects, job shadowing opportunities and field trips can also be offered via this sponsorship.
“This is an amazing, kind of a win-win opportunity for everybody involved,” Redmond said. “People care about the city of Shakopee, and they care about workforce development. We care about student learning and preparing them with authentic learning opportunities for their future. This does all of those things.”
This new agreement will begin on July 1, 2023 and expire on June 30, 2028.