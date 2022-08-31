Shakopee resident Alya Shafik was named the “Prestigious Processor of the Pantry” at the state fair this year for her jams and jellies.
Shafik’s jams won multiple awards at the fair this year: five first-place winners, five second-place winners and two third-place winners. She also was awarded Mrs. Wages Blue Ribbon Award (best in show, jellies and jams), and her strawberry rhubarb won “Sweepstake” — the best jam of all entries.
Shafik took on canning almost 20 years ago and currently sells her jam, jelly, salsa and olive tapenade products at local businesses.