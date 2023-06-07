The Shakopee Rotary Club provided $28,500 worth of scholarships to students in Shakopee High School’s 2023 graduating class through the Rotary Scholarship Foundation.
The Rotary Foundation gave out $12,000 in academic scholarships, $6,000 in need-based “Make a Difference” scholarships and $1,000 in scholarships for technical education after high school.
Shakopee Rotary Club also awarded $9,500 this year through the high school’s STRIVE program. Students in STRIVE must attend the program’s two meetings a month and improve their GPAs over the school year.
Six students qualified and received $1,500 in scholarships to the schools of their choice: Samira Ahmed, Lillian Bengston, Ian Grocutt, Hailey Hanson, Goay Jikany and Maren McKeand.
Hanson was awarded a $2,000 scholarship for having the most improved GPA this year. Students attending Hennepin Tech or Normandale received a 100% matching scholarship.