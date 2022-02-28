The Shakopee Public Schools Board agreed to pay raises for teachers at its Feb. 22 meeting when it unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union.
The agreement with the Shakopee Education Association was approved effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023. Adjustments made to the agreement allowed for an updated salary schedule for teachers.
The changes were a direct result of both operating levy questions passing in the November 2021 special election, officials said.
“This is a step in the right direction for our district,” School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said. “Our teachers have such an important role in shaping the lives of our students and preparing them to take on this world. I believe the future is really bright here in Shakopee.”
District Director of Human Resources Keith Gray presented the updates to the board and discussed the specific changes. Adjustments in year one and two of the agreement amount to a 7.33% increase, according to calculations by the Minnesota School Boards Association. This includes increases to the salary schedule as well as health insurance.
Beginning in April 2023, salaries for Shakopee teachers will land in the mid-range of comparable districts.
“Our teachers have been behind in our comparison districts for a while,” Gray said. “We were able to, with leveraging Question 2 from our levy referendum, make some really significant progress and move to the middle in terms of our pay for teachers.”
Board members expressed appreciation for the union, teachers and Shakopee community.
“I want to thank the Shakopee community because ... their help really made this contract a reality for our district,” Peterson said. “As a school board member, I know it certainly does take a village, and we certainly have some amazing teachers and educators in our district.”