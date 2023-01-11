Newly-elected and reelected Shakopee School Board members took the oath of office during Monday night’s school board development and organizational meeting in the district office board room.
Board members Joe Aldrich, Chad Johnson, Kristi Peterson and Caroline Valdez were sworn in at the start of the meeting. Johnson is the newcomer on the board, replacing former board member Judi Tomczik, who served from June 2018 until the end of 2022.
Aldrich, Peterson and Valdez were reelected to their respective seats. Aldrich and Peterson have served on the board since November 2018, and Valdez first began serving last April when she replaced resigned former board member Paul Christiansen.
Shortly after swearing members in, the board elected its officers for 2023. This year’s elected officials have held their roles from last year: Peterson as chair, Jeff Smith as vice chair, Aldrich as treasurer and Tim Brophy as clerk.