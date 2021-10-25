The Shakopee Public Schools special election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The special election ballot has two questions pertaining to an operating levy for the Shakopee Public School District.
Question one requests $866 per pupil, generating over $7,537,951 in annual operating revenue.
If question one passes, the following question requests an additional $400 per pupil, generating $3,481,655 in annual operating revenue.
Question one can pass independently of question two, but it must pass for the second question to pass.
When and where to vote
The special election is 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 and held at the West Middle School gymnasium (200 10th Ave. E., Shakopee).
Absentee voting is open through Nov. 1. To receive an absentee ballot, an absentee application must be completed and either emailed to levy@shakopee.k12.mn.us or sent back to the District Office via mail or in-person drop off.
In-person absentee voting is located at the District Office, 1200 Shakopee Town Square.
Early voting began Oct. 26 and also takes place at the District Office.
In-person absentee hours:
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, excluding holidays
Early voting hours:
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26-Friday, Oct. 29
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov 1
More info at www.shakopee.k12.mn.us.