Shakopee Public Schools selected Jordan Halverson as assistant principal for West Middle School, according to a district press release Tuesday.
The selection is pending school board approval at the board’s meeting on Monday, June 26.
Halverson currently works as the administrative dean for Eden Prairie High School. Before that, he worked for both Wayzata High School and The Best Academy located in Minneapolis.
“I am honored and excited by the opportunity to serve West Middle School,” Halverson stated in the release. “I have committed my career to building relationships, ensuring students and staff feel a sense of belonging and creating a positive school environment for all. I am looking forward to doing the same with the students, staff and families of Shakopee Public Schools. Go Sabers!”
Halverson has also served as a substitute teacher, a physical education and health teacher, a football coach and an academic specialist for eighth-graders. Additionally, he has led both staff and student groups, including a student belonging team within Eden Prairie Public Schools and a staff of color affinity group with Wayzata Public Schools.
“During the interview process, we were immediately drawn to Mr. Halverson’s personality, genuine care for students and his accomplishments thus far,” said Gwynne Chase, West Middle School Principal, in a press release. “I cannot wait to start working with Mr. Halverson and see what amazing things he will do for our school community.”
Paul Nettesheim, the previous assistant principal, submitted his resignation effective May 31 after 16 years working for the Shakopee Public Schools District.
Halverson will join the district July 1.