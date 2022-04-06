An improvement project at the Shakopee Community Center skate park, which is planned for this summer, will include the replacement of worn out wooden ramps with concrete models.
The park currently includes wooden and concrete ramps. The wooden ramps, transferred from the previous skate park location, have reached the end of their usefulness and need to be replaced, city officials said.
Alyssa Olson, the city’s senior planner for long range and parks, said concept plans to replace the wooden ramps have been in the making since they were moved to the new park years ago.
The wooden ramps have become difficult to maintain. While wooden ramps are typically found in indoor skate parks, the community center’s outdoor ramps have been exposed to the elements and have worn down. All of the wooden ramps will be replaced with concrete ramps.
“We definitely want to make sure all of our equipment is in really good shape so they’re as safe as they possibly can be,” Olson said. “With the new concrete ramps, they will require less check-ins so we can be more confident that they’re safe.”
Public input
The team received feedback for renovation ideas from the community and the city’s parks and recreation advisory board. During an anniversary celebration at the skate park last summer, city officials spoke with attendees about what they’d like to see added or changed to the park.
A community engagement website was also created for people to suggest new features and provide comments on what features they currently enjoy at the skate park. The website had 265 visitors.
“We’re really thankful for all the people who provided their feedback so we knew what was important to the skate park community,” Olson said. “They really shaped the design, and we hope that they really enjoy it.”
People showed interest in having new features installed like a fly-out box jump and an improved stair rail. Other suggested amenities included options for water, shade and lighting. A drinking fountain is also being installed at the skate park.
COUNCIL SUPPORT
At its March 15 meeting, the city council awarded a contract in the amount of $354,775 to Spohn Ranch, Inc., for the skate park project. The project has a budget of $357,500, which will come from the city’s Park Asset Internal Service fund.
The wooden ramps are going to be declared surplus property and sold at auctions. Any revenue made off of these will go toward the project.
Olson said construction is expected to start this summer and to last about a month.
Councilors at the meeting voiced their support for the project and thanked community members for their feedback that contributed to the renovation designs.
“When everything shut down with the pandemic during those first couple months, you would drive past that skate park and see it so busy with kids,” Councilor Jody Brennan said. “It was a great addition to our community, and you can tell it’s just really well-loved. It’s definitely time to move on with the new one.”