Shakopee High School senior Kyle Willenbring recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest ranking within Scouts BSA.
He is the 49th Eagle Scout of Shakopee’s Troop 619. Only 6% of all Scouts earn this ranking.
To achieve this ranking, Willenbring has earned 21 merit badges. He has worked numerous hours of community service and has served in leadership positions within the troop.
Kyle was recently awarded the Ad Altare Dei religious award for his Catholic faith. He is also a member of Scouting's National Honor Society, the Order of the Arrow, and has earned the National Outdoor Award for Camping.
His Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony was recently held at the Shakopee American Legion Post 2.
Troop 619 meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. More info at shakopee619.mytroop.us or contact trek.guy@comcast.net.