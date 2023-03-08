Scouts BSA Troop 619 in Shakopee celebrated the troop’s 50th Eagle Scout
Feb. 25 during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor.
Michael Peck, a Shakopee High School senior, was recognized with the highest honor within Boy Scouts of America, receiving the Eagle Scout award with one bronze palm.
According to Boy Scouts of America, approximately 6% of all Scouts receive this rank.
Peck has been active in the Scouts since kindergarten, originally joining the Lion Cub program of Cub Scouts. In the troop guide role, Peck has taught younger Scouts requirements for advancement.
He has also served as a patrol leader and held the “quartermaster” position, keeping track of troop gear and ensuring things are packed for troop outings.