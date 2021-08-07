Kim Negaard has spent the last several years building a business within her home.
Two rooms of her Shakopee house serve as offices where orders from Etsy customers are sorted, printed and shipped. The areas are stocked with printers, laptops, envelopes and the occasional black lab or cat.
Paper & Pear has been in business for four years and is rapidly growing. The blog formerly covered topics ranging from cooking to home improvement, but viewers quickly latched on to photos of Negaard’s meticulously organized and labeled spices.
Negaard created the minimalist labels herself after failing to find what she was looking for on Etsy or Pinterest. She and her husband buy spices, nuts and other items in bulk from local stores and organize the ingredients in jars in an effort to practice environmental sustainability by cutting down on packaging waste. Clear and easy to read labels keep the kitchen navigable and clean, she said.
“(Sustainability) was initially a big driver for me as to why I created the labels for myself in the first place, and something that I like to talk about on social media,” Negaard said. “I hope that some of our customers also see that potential. You have these containers and you label them once, and now you have something that you can refill and reuse.” Her shipping is also carbon neutral.
While the blog and corresponding Etsy shop formerly sold physical products like lip balm and candles, it transitioned entirely to spice labels when they became the most popular item ordered.
Customers have a choice of ordering from standard packs or requesting their own customized labels. Negaard, who graduated from Bethel University in 2010 with a degree in business, also has previous experience in design. The labels come in various fonts, shapes and sizes and blend to create matching aesthetic kitchen organizers. Around 40 styles are available.
The business spikes in the month of January as the holiday craze dies down and customers make New Years resolutions to organize their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic only fueled the home organization fire, lockdown creating time for at-home projects to post on social media and gain even more awareness. Paper & Pear brought on two additional staff members to work alongside Negaard and her sister, who works in customer service from her Rochester home.
“It’s the kind of thing where you can see that dramatic before and after of something really cluttered to something really clean,” Negaard said.
Negaard hopes to expand Paper & Pear beyond Etsy, selling products on Amazon and other webpages and revamping what used to be her blog to create a true e-commerce page where customers can shop directly. She has no plans to stop selling on Etsy.
“We’ve grown big enough where we want to have that kind of dedicated web presence,” Negaard said. She also hopes to partner with businesses to sell label copies in boutiques or kitchen specialty stores. “We don’t have really any of that right now, so I think there would be a lot of opportunity to expand that way.”