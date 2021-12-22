A Shakopee woman has passed away from injuries caused by a car crash in Shakopee.
Elizabeth Delores White, 87, died Dec. 9 after the vehicle she was driving was struck by another vehicle on Vierling Drive near the Aster Lane intersection, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The accident took place on Dec. 9 at 12:29 p.m. and White was taken to the Hennepin Healthcare ER, where she later passed away at 1:56 p.m., according to the Medical Examiner.
The report notes multiple blunt force injuries were the cause of death.
The Shakopee Police Department, the investigating agency on this case, was not available for comment.