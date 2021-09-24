Shakopee’s e-permit system will be unavailable between 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 while it transitions to a new permitting system, according to a news release from the city.
Under the new system, all permit and license applications will be fully online.
Applicants will be able to submit payments via debit and credit card in addition to electronic checks. They will also be able to schedule inspections, use a universal platform for plan reviews and submit backup materials all online.
Beginning Oct. 1, all applicants will need to create a new account, including those who previously had one under the old permit system. Those in need of internet or computer access to file an application can visit the computer kiosk located in City Hall at 485 Gorman St.