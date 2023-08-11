Shutterfly has announced that it will be closing its Shakopee warehouse next year.
The company notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in an Aug. 10 letter that the closure of the facility, located at 5005 Dean Lakes Boulevard in Shakopee, will result in approximately 246 employees being laid off.
Layoffs will begin on Oct. 9 and occur on multiple following dates until the facility closes on June 28, 2024.
The letter states that the Shakopee facility does not have any unions and that employees do not have bumping rights.
"We fully recognize the impact this decision will have on our dedicated employees, their families and the Shakopee community. While it was a difficult choice, we remain committed to supporting our employees during this transition,” the company said in a provided statement to Southwest News Media. "Over the next several months, we will work closely with all affected employees, providing support that includes outplacement services. We will also ensure that they have the opportunity to apply for open positions and receive relocation assistance, where applicable, to other Shutterfly manufacturing and production facilities.”