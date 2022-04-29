Over the last few months, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued, the Slavic Baptist Church of Shakopee has collected funds to send to Ukrainian refugees in need of relief aid.
The church has raised $38,000 for Ukrainian ministries serving people residing in their homes and shelters in eastern Ukraine, as well as those escaping to refugee hubs in western Ukraine. It's also sent teams of congregants to neighboring Poland to help.
According to a church press release, around 40% of the congregants in the 750-member church have personal ties to people in Ukraine. Deacon and board secretary Victor Gromoff said he and other members of the church quickly recognized they could directly support those in need.
“I love Ukraine, I love the culture and I love the people,” he said. “I couldn’t just be indifferent to what’s going on.”
RAISING FUNDS
About a week or two into the invasion, which began in February, Gromoff said the church formed a committee to lead fundraising efforts. The committee connected with multiple Ukrainian ministries that have set up refugee hubs in the safer, western region of the country.
The refugee hubs receive the funds via wire transfer. Gromoff said the church is currently working with 16 hubs in Ukraine.
Funds primarily go toward paying for groceries. Ministries buy food for those staying at the hubs. They also drive out to eastern Ukraine and drop off groceries for people wanting or having to stay put.
Funds are also used to cover fuel for vehicles carrying the food and supplies out east. On the drive back, these same vehicles are used as a shuttle to transport Ukrainians to refugee hubs.
Gromoff said maintaining communication abroad is an important part of the work. The church regularly follows up with pastors serving the refugees via Zoom meetings for updates on how people are doing and how funds are being used.
The church committee also meets every week to discuss updates and where funds should go moving forward.
The church receives reports on how funds are spent and posts them on their website for congregation members, donors and the general public to see. Pictures and videos are also sometimes uploaded alongside these updates.
Much of the $38,000 has been raised by congregation members, but some local businesses have also supported the effort.
Some members of the church have reached out to their employers about donating. While companies often have charitable limitations involving religious organizations, Gromoff said many have made exceptions in this instance and donated anywhere between $500 and $5,000.
A local bank helping the church wire funds to hubs has waived transfer fees whenever money needs to be sent out.
In addition to donations, the church has also received letters of support from Shakopee residents and schools.
“It’s all just very touching,” Gromoff said. “I think a lot of our church members really appreciated that and were touched by the response that we’ve seen in the community.”
POLAND TEAMS
Beyond providing financially, the Slavic Baptist Church has also created teams of congregation members to directly serve and help those affected by the war. These teams have been sent to Poland to provide emotional support to refugees.
“There’s a great need for psychological help … having someone to talk to and listen to them as well as help them emotionally,” he said.
Gromoff said this initiative primarily supports Ukrainian women and children as most men of military age must stay and defend the country.
Two teams have aided children once living in Ukrainian orphanages that have since been destroyed. A third has primarily assisted women refugees. Gromoff added that a fourth team might be put together and sent off to Poland sometime soon.
“Money is helpful to provide for the ministries in Ukraine, but at the same time, nothing can match human interaction. They’ve been serving people through giving words of encouragement, praying with them, supporting them, hugging them and playing with kids so they can still have somewhat normal lives,” he said.
For the time being, the church is largely focused on continuing to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine and Poland. But according to Gromoff, plans are in the works to start assisting refugees coming into the United States.
The church is hoping to get in touch with any Minnesotans willing to host a refugee family until they can get settled.
Gromoff said he is grateful for all of the congregation members, residents and local businesses that have rallied together for such an important cause and hopes the church can continue to take care of the Ukrainian people.
“People are reaching out across these (religious) boundaries to help each other and relieve the suffering Ukrainians who are going through tough times nowadays,” he said. “I think it’s really a great sign of unity and shows the kind hearts of Minnesota residents.”