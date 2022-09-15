Southern Valley Alliance held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new location in Shakopee on Sept. 13.
Located in Belle Plaine for 40 years, the domestic violence agency will be opening its new office in summer 2023.
SVA staff celebrated the move with Shakopee city leaders and community members Tuesday via a groundbreaking ceremony.
“Southern Valley Alliance is celebrating our 40th anniversary of providing domestic violence services for our community, and what a great time to honor our mission and work with this groundbreaking ceremony,” SVA Executive Director Christie Larson wrote in a prepared statement.
“SVA’s relocated office will offer enhanced supportive services and is in close proximity to public transportation, county services, courts and many other community resources,” she added. “Our ability to design a space specific to the needs of survivors will benefit our community for years to come.”
SVA’s new office will be located at 103 Third Avenue E. in Shakopee. The agency will continue to work out of its Belle Plaine office until construction is complete.