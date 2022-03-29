St. Francis Regional Medical Center recently opened additional treatment rooms to be used for emergency mental health crises.
The hospital began working on the project in May 2021 and completed it after nearly nine months of construction. The number of mental health rooms has doubled from two to four and could expand to six if necessary.
“The new mental health suite provides a secure, more private setting to provide a healing experience, including showers, on-site nutrition services, dedicated staff and the ability to move about in a safe and comfortable environment within our emergency department,” said Sue Miller, St. Francis vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.
A St. Francis news release stated that emergency department use at the hospital has increased 3.6% annually over the last five years, with projected growth expected to reach 33% through 2030. The statement added that population growth, as well as a rise in mental health and addiction care needs, have led the hospital to further prioritize its mental health unit.
“Most patients seeking emergency mental health care need a safe setting where they can be monitored and treated while waiting for a bed in an inpatient mental health unit or until a safe outpatient treatment plan is secured,” Miller said.
The project was funded by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and resources already set aside by the hospital.