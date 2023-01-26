St. Francis Regional Medical Center has announced construction plans for a surgery and endoscopy center that would serve the southwest metro.
According to a Jan. 10 press release, the 46,000-square-foot building will be located on the southeast corner of the medical center campus and will hold the surgery center, a TRIA Orthopedics clinic and urgent care, and space for future services.
“Investing in our growing community by adding an outpatient surgery center provides patients a convenient, lower cost local option for surgeries and procedures closer to home,” St. Francis President Amy Jerdee said in the release.
“The new surgery center offers increased access to specialty care on our campus and brings TRIA, a leading orthopedic provider, to the community,” Jerdee added.
The surgery center will provide specialties that include orthopedics, general surgery, gastroenterology and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The TRIA Orthopedics clinic and orthopedics urgent care will serve patients with orthopedic and sports medicine services.
“From youth athletes to active seniors, we’re seeing unprecedented demand for orthopedic care,” said Dean Olsen, MD, TRIA orthopedic surgeon and orthopedic surgery medical director at St. Francis. “We’re excited to build on our partnership with St. Francis by expanding TRIA’s footprint and serving the southwest metro with the full complement of orthopedic and sports medicine services.”
Construction for the St. Francis Surgery and Endoscopy Center is set to begin in spring 2023, with the center expected to open in early 2024. The center will be owned by St. Francis and managed by HealthPartners Park Nicollet.
“We are proud to have served the health care needs of Shakopee and the surrounding communities for more than 20 years,” said Laura Loberg, Vice President of surgical services at Park Nicollet. “As our communities continue to grow, we’re committed to meeting the health care and sports medicine needs of the community by providing high-quality, affordable and convenient care.”