St. Francis Regional Medical Center officially broke ground Wednesday, June 7, on its upcoming surgery and endoscopy center, TRIA clinic and orthopedic urgent care.
The 44,000-square-foot building, according to a St. Francis press release, is “aimed at expanding access to outpatient surgical services and serving as an anchor for TRIA expert orthopedic care in the southwest metro.”
The surgery center will be owned by St. Francis and managed by HealthPartners Park Nicollet.
“The St. Francis Surgery and Endoscopy Center will bring a convenient option for our collective patients to get high-quality, affordable, outpatient surgical and procedural care, closer to home,” stated Laura Loberg, vice president of surgical services at Park Nicollet, in the release. “We’re also thrilled that the TRIA clinic and orthopedic urgent care will be onsite to offer the full complement of orthopedic and sports medicine services.”
Construction will be competed in October 2024, with the building located on the southeast corner of the hospital campus between Valley View Road and Saint Francis Avenue.