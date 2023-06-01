St. Francis Regional Medical Center will continue to serve as the Health Sciences Academy Champion for Shakopee Public Schools, renewing a five-year sponsorship agreement in May.
The Academies of Shakopee offers courses, mentoring and hands-on learning opportunities for students within six learning communities: Arts and Communication, Business and Entrepreneurship, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Human Services and Science and Technology.
According to the district’s website, the Health Science Academy helps students pursuing careers in fields like biomedical science, health and wellness, nutrition, exercise science and various healthcare professions.
As an Academy Champion, St. Francis has committed to providing time and services totaling to around $300,000. These services can be provided through mentoring, internships, course development, hands-on learning experiences, projects and equipment donations.
“We’ve spent quite a bit of time really fostering the relationship and ensuring that the students who come on campus … are able to experience really hands-on what we’re doing in the hospital,” St. Francis President Amy Jerdee said.
St. Francis Director of Business Development Michael Morris said the partnership is “set up for success on both sides,” with staff able to easily teach students on location in the medical center as opposed to making them travel to another site.
Jerdee said students have already received many unique learning opportunities as a result of this sponsorship. Within the last year, students have been able to experience “the robot,” referring to robotic surgery at the medical center, through the Academies. She said it allows students to see firsthand how this technology is used to serve patients.
The sponsorship has also helped students meet with staff and service leaders within multiple departments and to learn more about all the different ways in which they can pursue a career in health services.
“I feel like part of this is how we serve our communities — helping our students in the community to be able to experience something that you wouldn’t normally be able to see or do by being right here on campus, working directly with healthcare leaders and seeing interactions with patients,” Jerdee said.
With this renewed agreement, Jerdee said St. Francis looks forward to seeing how the partnership continues to evolve in the near future.
“We want to continue to evolve that program and bring them into the exciting things happening on campus. We’ve got new things coming and unfolding, just like the robotics program, bringing them in and allowing them to experience that with us,” she said. “ It gives them a real feel for what we’re about and our mission at St. Francis as well as gives them opportunities to see where in healthcare they might want to pursue a future.”