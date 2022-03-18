O’Brien’s Public House in Shakopee is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its sixth annual St. Patrick’s Week.
This year’s events run from Wednesday, March 16, through Saturday, March 19. The celebration includes live entertainment and a special Irish menu.
Christine Flynn, the restaurant’s general manager and executive chef, said O’Brien’s staff is excited for this year’s celebration. “There’s a lot of anticipation this year,” she said. “I’d say more so than normal years, which is awesome.”
IRISH EVENTS
O’Brien’s is highlighting an Irish menu for the week. This includes a full Irish breakfast, a meal Flynn said can be hard to find outside of Ireland and England.
The restaurant brings in traditional, specialty products for the dishes, including white pudding, black pudding and Batchelors beans. Lamb pies, Irish bangers, and corned beef and cabbage will also be on the menu. According to Flynn, the restaurant has processed over 1,000 pounds of corned beef in preparation for the week.
Flynn said it’s fun to watch customers from Shakopee and nearby towns try Irish food typically out of their wheelhouse.
“We see a lot of people during St. Patrick’s Week where it’s their first time ever coming into our pub,” she said. “It’s their opportunity to try some things that are more authentic to an Irish pub.”
Beyond food, O’Brien’s will also be showcasing entertainment each day. Live music will be played each evening at the restaurant. Call of the Loon Bagpiping, a bagpipe player based in St. Paul, will return to O’Brien’s for another year to play music on the patio Thursday evening.
In addition to music, the restaurant will also host free Irish bingo Saturday afternoon. The games are open to the whole family, and people can win Irish-themed prizes. A balloon artist will also be at the restaurant during bingo.
“We are so family-focused here. The kids do not want to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate at the pub, so we always think of them when we’re putting together our plans,” Flynn said.
BOUNCING BACK
With less pandemic-related restrictions, this is the first time in two years that the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Week will be reaching pre-pandemic conditions again.
O’Brien’s faced its first round of restaurant shutdowns on St. Patrick’s Day in 2020. The restaurant reopened later in the year and again in early 2021 after another brief shutdown.
Preparing for the 2021 celebration, the restaurant took multiple precautions to alleviate safety and health concerns. The outdoor patio space was used to spread customers out and get people outside, time limits were put in place and restaurant capacity ran at just 50%.
“People were happy to kind of get that feeling of being back to normal, but I’d say it was still not what we were used to pre-pandemic,” Flynn said.
The restaurant is running at full capacity for St. Patrick’s Week. Flynn said O’Brien’s is again using its patio to the fullest, recognizing some people wanting to celebrate may not want to be in a crowded indoor space.
O’Brien’s is also continuing its tradition of preparing take-home family meals for customers. Flynn said this started during the pandemic when many families were relying on take-home meals.
This year’s meals include Guinness pot roast dinners and family-style corned beef and cabbage dinners. The meal packages come with sides like mashed potatoes, braised vegetables and Irish soda bread.
Flynn said providing these meals can also help families who want to serve a large, traditional meal without worrying too much about high costs.
“We can provide them a meal so they don’t have to worry about cooking. They can pick it up, serve the family a traditional, American-Irish dinner and still take part in some of that fun and tradition.”
According to Flynn, St. Patrick’s Week is by far the restaurant’s busiest week of the year. She added that staff can see as many customers on just St. Patrick’s Day as they would in an entire week in winter.
Anticipating an eventful week, she said O’Brien’s looks forward to serving the community traditional meals and live entertainment.
“A lot of Irish pubs haven’t yet reopened since the initial shutdown, so I think more people are looking to the suburbs for their celebration this year,” she said. “We’re super pumped. What better way to get back to feeling like normal than to come down here and celebrate?”