Shakopee High School students partnered with the Southern Valley Alliance over the last few months on projects raising awareness about domestic violence.
Students participated through the high school CAPS program, allowing them to gain career experience through working with local business partners.
Two projects were completed through this year’s partnership, thanks to students from the Health Science Academy and the Business and Entrepreneurship Academy. This is the first year SVA has partnered with students from two different groups, according to SVA Community Engagement Coordinator Katie Schaumann.
“Working with the CAPS students is my absolute favorite thing I get to do every year,” Schaumann said. “High school students have such a fresh perspective on things that we’ve been trying to figure out for many years as adults. Having that fresh perspective is a really great opportunity.”
Project work took place from fall of last year through this January.
Four students within the Health Science Academy worked on distributing crisis line posters throughout Scott and Carver counties, as this is SVA’s coverage area.
Schaumann met with these students for months to discuss topics around domestic violence, teen dating violence, SVA’s work and the significance of crisis line posters within a community.
The students split up and created a distribution list for businesses. From there, students cold called or visited businesses in person to pitch the idea of hanging up crisis line posters.
“They have that opportunity to really go into a business for the first time and asking … almost all businesses say yes, which is really great for them, but it’s also a learning opportunity if they do get a ‘no’ on how to handle that and how to be gracious and professional throughout that process,” Schaumann said.
Students ended up distributing 496 crisis line posters throughout both counties. With each poster featuring tear-off tabs with resources, the posters have the potential to reach over 8,000 individuals in the southwest metro.
The three students within the Business and Entrepreneurship Academy assisted SVA in creating a social media campaign for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, taking place this month.
“Social media is something that is relatively new to our organization … so I just thought it would be really great to have students get involved because this is their language,” Schaumann said.
The group worked on creating posts and graphics, figuring out the ideal times and platforms to post content and how to reach a younger demographic for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and to expand SVA’s reach in general.
Both student groups presented to family, teachers and SVA staff after completing their projects, explaining their final results and their takeaways from the work.
“I hope they’re able to take the experience of working with a professional business organization for the very first time in any career field or any career opportunity that they have moving forward,” Schaumann said.
She added that beyond career skills and experience, she hopes the students learned more about domestic violence awareness, especially in relation to their lives.
“Domestic violence is something that impacts anyone in our community at any time … so they can be that positive light and that positive voice for their peers in their school,” Schaumann added. “They can take the awareness of what a healthy relationship looks like with them — not only during their time in high school, but beyond to any relationship that they might have.”