A small group of people gathered outside the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on Saturday in support of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who is awaiting sentencing for manslaughter in the death of a 20-year-old man.
About ten people stood along 10th Avenue West from 9-11 a.m., holding signs saying “Free Kim Potter,” “We support Kim Potter” and “Back Potter and the Blue.”
Supporters said they stood along the backside of the prison in hopes that Potter would be better able to see and hear them.
Potter was taken to the prison in December after being found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright of Brooklyn Center. She shot Wright after mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop.
The group was comprised of both Shakopee and Hennepin County residents. Many said they had direct ties to law enforcement, either through family or friends.
One supporter, Julie Welch, said the ultimate goal of the meet-up was to show Potter their support. “The number one goal is for her to know that she has support and is not alone,” Welch said. “People care about her and feel she was wronged.”
Potter’s sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18.