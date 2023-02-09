Police in Washington, D.C., arrested a suspect Thursday in the alleged assault of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.
According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation led to the arrest of Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, 26, who was charged with simple assault. The suspect's image had been captured by a surveillance camera.
Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building Thursday morning, according to her office.
The alleged attack took place around 7:15 a.m. A press release from her office said that Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising but was otherwise physically OK.
The Democrat called 911, and the assailant fled the scene, her office said.
There was no evidence that the incident was politically motivated, according to the statement. “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time,” the release stated.
The three-term representative was first elected in 2018.