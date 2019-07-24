The Pathways of Shakopee History is hosting its third annual fundraiser and auction at Turtle’s 1890 Social Centre Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in an effort to raise $30,000 for Phase II of the POSH interpretive signage project in Memorial Park, a kiosk with nine additional signs.
Historical artist David Geister, who painted three signs for the project, will discuss his process of painting the Faribault and Pond families, two of Shakopee’s earliest settlers. The event will conclude with a silent and live auction.
The project was led by the Shakopee Heritage Society in collaboration with the city, and is intended to educate current residents about the history of the people, culture and events that have influenced the city Shakopee is today.
Since the late 1600s, Shakopee has been known by eight different names.The kiosk is planned to feature interactive signs about three of them: Tínṫa Otuŋwe, Prairie des Français and Prairieville. The project also includes trail signs on Shakopee’s history and trail signs in downtown Shakopee.
There are already ten signs stationed along the Mill Pond Channel in the west end of Memorial Park that weave through Shakopee’s history beginning in the 1600s, featuring topics like speakeasies, steamboats, the ox cart trails and Shakopee railroads. The signs lead up to the foundation of Rev. Samuel Pond’s family cabin, the first framed structure built south of the Minnesota River in the Mdewakanton Dakota territory.
POSH has partnered with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to ensure accuracy and inclusion in the project. Grants and Special Projects Coordinator Joy Sutton said SMSC requested POSH use the Dakota alphabet in their signs’ spelling rather than the English alphabet.
“Their team will look at our writings and then come back with the Dakota way of spelling things,” Sutton said. “It really has been a nice partnership because we want things to be correct and authentic.”
David Schleper, vice president and senior researcher of the Shakopee Heritage Society, said his interest in Shakopee’s history stemmed from a curiosity about historically ignored groups. Upon reading about Joseph Godfrey, a slave who escaped what is now Shakopee in 1848, Schleper said he wanted to uncover more stories like his that weren't found in history books. He regularly gives presentations at the community center and library on topics like the history of women and African-Americans in Shakopee, and has written several books on them, as well.
“The books that we have are all pretty upper-class, white rich people and their stories,” Schleper said. “So that’s why I started focusing on that.”
Both Schleper and Sutton say they don’t think enough people know about the rich history Shakopee has to offer, and view the signs and kiosk in Memorial Park as a starting point to spark that interest.
“Once you start reading about it, it is fascinating,” Sutton said. “You just don’t realize that Shakopee has that much history. This project, where it’s located, and especially when we do the kiosk, people can read about it say, ‘Oh, that’s what they’re talking about, I didn’t realize this was all taking place here.’”
Tickets for the fundraiser cost $40 (including dinner) and are currently on sale online at shakopeeheritage.org/posh-fundraiser.