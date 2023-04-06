A security concern at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee led to a temporary lockdown at the hospital midday Thursday, the hospital said.
Dayna Stroik, a communications specialist for St. Francis, confirmed the lockdown to Southwest News Media but did not provide details.
"Out of an abundance of caution related to a security concern, St. Francis Regional Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown," a hospital statement said. "The campus lockdown was lifted at 12:18 p.m. and patients and visitors are welcome on campus."