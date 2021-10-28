Shakopee’s new Texas Roadhouse location opens to the public Monday, Nov. 8.
Next week, as Texas Roadhouse trains new staff, it will serve food to local police and fire departments, urgent care workers, City Hall and Shakopee Community Center employees.
Invitation-only events are also being hosted prior to opening to raise money for Can Do Canines and the CAP Agency.
The restaurant will be open for dinner only 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 3-11 p.m., Friday; and for lunch and dinner 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
The new Texas Roadhouse is located at 8160 Old Carriage Court N., Shakopee. The Kentucky-based business has more than 610 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.