The third annual “A walk to remember Chris” walk-a-bout is returning to Shakopee next month, raising funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis.
The event remembers and celebrates the life of Chris Anderson, a Shakopee native who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for over 17 years.
Anderson grew up in Shakopee, graduated from Shakopee High School and went on to work as a history teacher. He was first diagnosed with MS in 2004. Soon after, Anderson founded Team Victory, raising money for the National MS Society and its mission to find a cure and support those living with MS.
Anderson became a top fundraiser for the National MS Society. A lifelong baseball fan, he even threw out the first pitch during a Minnesota Twins game in 2016 after selling a record-breaking number of tickets for the team’s Multiple Sclerosis Day game.
Anderson passed away April 11, 2021.
“Chris was amazing. Since he passed away two years ago, we wanted to get together and remember him and what he stood for here in Shakopee. He was an Eagle, he was a Lion in town, and he was very well known,” said Robyn Farm, who co-founded the walk-a-bout with Anderson’s mom, Cathy.
Since Team Victory’s founding in 2004, the team has raised nearly $400,000 for the National MS Society. The group looks to continue doing so while celebrating Anderson through the upcoming walk-a-bout.
“Chris was the power behind it. He was just excellent in fundraising and doing what had to be done,” said Cathy Anderson, who currently serves as captain of Team Victory. “We don’t do as well without Chris, but we’ve done a lot better than I expected. We just kind of keep plugging along and doing the best we can.”
“A walk to remember Chris” is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, and begins in Lions Park, a starting point that has recently become even more significant. A memorial bench in Anderson’s memory was installed near the playground at Lions Park on April 11 — exactly two years after his passing.
After taking some time at the park to remember Anderson, walk-a-bout participants will gather at the Fraternal Order of Eagles and visit various local bars and businesses throughout Shakopee before circling back to Eagles for food and a silent auction.
All funds raised through the silent auction and drawings at the bars will go to the National MS Society. Drawing and auction items, according to Farm, will likely include gift cards, baskets put together by some of the participating bars and National MS Society merchandise.
Team Victory has raised around $3,000 total through the walk-a-bouts in its last two runs.
“Chris always said he did it for you,” Farm said. “He didn’t do it for himself — he did it for you.”
Additional information is in the works regarding times and sign-up details, but those already interested in getting involved can contact Farm via email at rfarm680@gmail.com.