“If can, then must” — this is the motto 9-year-old Cameron Reyna and mother Alex Mars follow in their work collecting winter clothing items for their donation drive.
This year, Cameron and his mom collected 187 coats for the drive. The drive collected over 750 winter clothing items and well over 1,000 winter-related, hygienic and miscellaneous items in total.
This is the third year of the winter drive. The drive collected 75 coats in 2019, its first year. Last year, the drive received more attention, collecting 235 coats and over 500 winter clothing items in total.
The drive collected various winter items and general supplies this year. According to a Facebook post from Mars, Cameron and Mars collected 187 coats, 238 hats, 81 gloves and mittens, 69 scarves, 25 snow pants, 25 long johns and leggings, 134 warm clothing articles, 570 hand and toe warmers, 17 blankets and numerous pairs of winter boots.
In addition, Mars said they also received plenty of hygienic items and miscellaneous supplies.
“I can’t thank you all enough for showing up for our community. I love you all,” Mars said in the post.
Cameron and his mom have strong ties to the Shakopee community. While they currently live in Burnsville, Mars was born and raised in Shakopee. Mars’ father and Cameron’s grandfather is Mayor Bill Mars. Mars’ mother and stepfather and Cameron’s grandparents Gail and Andy Haering also live in Shakopee.
Their work with the donation drive also receives lots of help within Shakopee. Multiple donation drop-off spots were located in Shakopee this year, and the Haerings handle sorting the donated items out of their Shakopee home.
Mars contacts organizations and asks them how many items they need and which items are needed most. This helps lead the sorting process and prepare bags of clean, donated materials for distribution.
Gail Haering said it’s amazing to see how many people these donations impact.
“There are people who need so much more … so it’s such a beautiful way to reach out and help,” Haering said.
Haering said Mars usually begins collecting items in the beginning of October through the night before Thanksgiving. After the sorting process is completed, Mars takes the donations and delivers them to organizations. The Haerings also help deliver donations when Mars is at work.
Shakopee does not have one specific homeless organization, so the family decided to donate items this year to a number of organizations based around the Twin Cities metro area.
According to a Facebook post from Mars, donations were distributed to Sanctuary Supply Depot, Homeward Bound, Neighborhood House, Southside Harm Reduction, Afghan Refugee Outreach, Minneapolis community encampments and the CAP Agency.
Haering said donation deliveries were completed this week.
She added that Cameron and the rest of the family have been appreciative of everyone who has contributed to this year’s drive, and they all look forward to bringing it back next fall.
“Even with everything that people have been through, people still pull together for the community and have that compassion,” Haering said.