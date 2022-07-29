Tens of thousands of music fans gathered at Canterbury Park last week to attend Twin Cities Summer Jam, the three-day concert series.
This year's festival took place from July 21-23.
"I think it was fantastic. We had great crowds this year," Twin Cities Summer Jam CEO Jerry Braam said. "For being the third year, I think it was great for the city of Shakopee."
The festival kicked off on Thursday with #TCSJGivesBack-Minnesota Music Night, an evening dedicated to local music and the community. Activities this night centered around raising awareness and funds for the CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
Minnesota-based artists included Hairball, Fabulous Armadillos and Anderson Daniels. Popular artists performing this year included Kane Brown, Nelly and Blake Shelton, with a surprise appearance from Gwen Stefani during Shelton’s set.
This year's daily attendances:
- Thursday: 4,357
- Friday: 14,183
- Saturday: 15,601
Twin Cities Summer Jam already has dates set up for next year’s concert series, currently scheduled for July 20-22, 2023.