A car crash off of Highway 169 in Shakopee early Saturday morning, Aug. 27, left three people hospitalized -- one of them with life-threatening injuries.
The crash took place around 12:40 a.m. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the ramp from County Road 101 to Highway 169 southbound when the vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times.
A 22-year-old female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The crash report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver and another passenger, both 20-year-old women, were also taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the crash report.