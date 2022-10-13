A panel of administrative law judges on Wednesday, Oct. 12, dismissed a campaign complaint accusing House District 54A candidate Brad Tabke of violating state campaign law.
The complaint alleged Tabke, a Democrat, violated the Fair Campaign Practices law by using the term “reelect” in digital campaign ads from August, despite him not being the incumbent candidate.
The complainant, Kari Mortensen, is the wife of Rep. Erik Mortensen, R-Shakopee, one of Tabke’s opponents in the general election. She filed the complaint against Tabke on Aug. 31.
Tabke and his campaign committee hired an outside consultant in August to create and manage Google ads for his campaign, the order states. The consultant enabled a “test ad” to activate the campaign committee’s Google advertising account. The test ad was one from Tabke’s 2020 campaign and modified slightly by changing the general election date to Nov. 8, 2022.
The consultant did not show Tabke “or any member of his campaign committee a proof of the modified advertisement prior to enabling it,” according to hearing documents. The order also states that Tabke and his campaign committee were not aware of the ad’s content or that it had been enabled, and they did not participate in its creation.
Tabke disabled the advertisement after being made aware of the complaint on Sept. 2. Prior to this, he was not aware of the content of the test ad. The order reports that Tabke posted two Facebook posts and a Facebook live video acknowledging the ad error and stating it was “an honest mistake.”
The hearing was held Oct. 7 before a three-judge panel with the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings, which dismissed the complaint after finding no violation.
“Complainant must put forward sufficient evidence that Respondent used the word reelect in his campaign — not just that the word reelect was used,” the order states. “The record must show that Respondent participated in, approved of, or otherwise permitted the dissemination of the campaign advertisement as part of his campaigning. No such evidence exists in this case.”
“I am happy the panel of judges dismissed Mrs. Mortensen’s complaint,” Tabke said in a press release. “We knew from the start this was a bogus complaint, which is why our team requested last week’s hearing in front of a panel of three judges.”
“It is unfortunate that the Mortensens chose to misuse the courts for their own political gain,” he added.
Another similar case involving House District 54A candidates took place just before the primary election this year. A three-judge panel fined Republican candidate Bob Loonan $1,500 in August after finding he violated state campaign law by distributing campaign materials with false claims.
The order reported Erik Mortensen came across Loonan’s fliers at multiple homes in Shakopee while door knocking in June and saw Loonan in the area around the same time that day. That complaint was filed by a Scott County GOP official.
“It’s really bad that the decision essentially said Tabke can hire people to lie for him, which violates laws that are there to protect the voting public against disinformation by campaigns,” the Scott County GOP wrote in a statement.
Rep. Mortensen could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the complaint dismissal.