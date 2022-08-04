A panel of administrative judges on Wednesday fined state House candidate Bob Loonan $1,500 after finding that he violated state fair campaign law by distributing campaign material with false claims.
The panel's order states that the complainant, a Scott County GOP official, established that Loonan violated state law by falsely implying that he “had the support or endorsement of a major political party and an organization … (and) by using the term ‘re-elect’ on campaign material.” Loonan is not the incumbent and is not endorsed by the Scott County GOP.
Loonan was ordered to pay $750 for each violation, for a total penalty of $1,500, by Sept. 2. The case was heard by the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings.
The GOP official who brought the case -- identified as James R. Krause in the judges' order -- accused Loonan in June of distributing campaign fliers with false claims. The order reports that state Rep. Erik Mortensen -- Loonan's opponent in the Aug. 9 GOP primary -- was door knocking in Shakopee on June 18 when he saw Loonan’s fliers at multiple homes and was handed one by a resident. Mortensen said he saw Loonan in the area around the same time that day.
“The existence of Respondent’s campaign material at homes in House District 54A on June 18, 2022, and Respondent’s presence in that neighborhood at the same time and on the same day the material was distributed, makes it more probable that Respondent disseminated the campaign material or caused the campaign material to be disseminated,” the order states.
Loonan has previously claimed that, to his knowledge, the fliers were from his reelection campaign in 2016 when he was the incumbent House member and GOP-endorsed. Loonan did not attend the hearing, provide any testimony or call any witnesses, according to the order.
Loonan did not immediately respond to a Southwest News Media request for comment.
“We’ve stated from the beginning that we would hold Bob accountable for major violations of the Fair Campaign Practices laws, for fraudulently claiming our endorsement and his damaging and illegal behavior of deceiving Republicans,” Scott County GOP spokesperson Dale Even said in a press release. “The rule of law has prevailed and Bob has been held to account.”