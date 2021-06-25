Gene Lau once stared into the eyes of a bald eagle.
It was perched on his arm at face level. The bird came from the St. Paul’s Raptor Center in partnership with Three Rivers Park District. Prior to the federal government’s law change mandating a special license to handle eagles, Lau was able to get up close and personal. This is one of many great memories he’s created as a volunteer for Three Rivers.
Lau received the Park District’s Distinguished Volunteer Service Award in 1991. Now, reaching 10,000 hours of volunteering, Lau will be the first to receive the Park District Service Award.
“It’s a nice honor to have, but I didn’t get into it with the idea of getting awards,” Lau said. “I just wanted to learn things about nature and see if I could pass it on to other people.”
Additionally, Lau likes history and has enjoyed working with The Landing (a big part of Minnesota’s state history located in Shakopeee) educating communities on how early Minnesotans lived life on the frontier.
“My favorite part is being able to pass on to other people what I’ve learned,” Lau said.
Lau, originally from St. Louis Park, moved to Plymouth after getting married. From there, he relocated to Maple Grove, where he has resided for over 30 years. Lau has three children and five grandchildren.
He began volunteering at Eastman Nature Center in Maple Grove in January 1988. The center needed volunteers to lead snowshoe hikes. Lau had never been on snowshoes before.
“I just killed two birds with one stone, and it just took off from there,” Lau said. “The more I did it, the more I liked it, and 33 years later I’ve got 10,000 hours.”
In addition to leading snowshoe hikes, Lau works with natural resources, monitors bluebird trails and cabooses nighttime hikes to prevent hikers from getting lost. He works with the maple syrup program and serves as a Civil War re-enactor at The Landing.
“Gene’s fantastic. He’s our go-to for not just things at The Landing, but really across the district,” said Program Supervisor for Historical Interpretation with the Park District Bill Walker.
Walker has camped with Lau and participated in Civil War re-enactments alongside him.
“He’s just an awesome guy. Super dependable, very enthusiastic, loves the Park District, loves history. He’s just got a depth of information that makes him a fun person to connect with. He’s been doing this forever.”
Lau, also an inaugural volunteer at Elm Creek Park Reserve’s Historic Pierre Bottineau House, has been Walker’s go-to for house tours.
“He deserves this. He really does,” Walker said. “I wouldn’t have been able to run programs up at the Bottineau house if it wasn’t for him. He’s the guy who fills in all the spaces that no one else fills.”