The Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee held its Quarter 1 graduation on Monday.
Six students graduated in Monday’s ceremony.
TLC Principal Eric Serbus said these graduation ceremonies are important in recognizing each student's journey to graduation.
“TLC graduations are authentic and meaningful,” Serbus said. “They capture the student’s individual, sometimes messy, journey towards graduation and celebrate the resilience, effort and growth it takes to reach this important milestone.”
TLC Dean of Students Nickole Koep said this achievement is one to celebrate and be proud of.
“They are all amazing, young people who want to work hard and be successful … we could not be prouder,” Koep said.