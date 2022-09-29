Twin Cities Summer Jam, the popular summer music festival, has announced it will come to an end.
The festival announced the news via social media Wednesday afternoon, stating the decision was due to the Summer Jam campgrounds being sold to make way for the upcoming 19,000-seat amphitheater at Canterbury Commons.
“With heavy construction planned in 2023 and the operations of the amphitheater slated to start in 2024, we have determined that Summer Jam will not be moving forward into 2023,” the festival wrote in a statement. “We want to thank you all for your support of Twin Cities Summer Jam. We are sad to see this event go away.”
Twin Cities Summer Jam was founded in 2018, with Canterbury Park being the festival’s venue ever since.
“It didn’t work out, but we don’t hold any ill will against the city of Shakopee or Canterbury Park because they’ve got to make business decisions,” Twin Cities Summer Jam CEO Jerry Braam said.
“Canterbury Park enjoyed the relationship with Twin Cities Summer Jam and the success we shared,” Canterbury Park media relations manager Jeff Maday wrote in a statement to Southwest News Media.
This year’s three-day festival, from July 21-23, saw tens of thousands of people attend for live music from headliners like Blake Shelton, Nelly and Kane Brown. Shortly after completing the 2022 festival, Twin Cities Summer Jam had initially announced its plans for next year’s concert series to return to Canterbury Park July 20-22.
“We thought that the amphitheater had some big hurdles to overcome,” Braam said about putting out 2023 dates. “We were told that it probably would not happen or be able to get passed this quickly and … maybe this amphitheater would not be built until 2025. So our hope was that we could get one more year … keep Summer Jam alive and then see if there was an opportunity later if the amphitheater did not go through.”
The Shakopee City Council approved plans for the amphitheater during a meeting back in August.
“Canterbury Park has been working on developing the property into a major entertainment destination for the region for many years with the cooperation and approval of city officials and the community,” Maday wrote. “We have been upfront about that pursuit. While we may not have anticipated that an amphitheater would become part of that development, we’re excited that Twin Cities music fans will finally have an outdoor music venue they deserve.”
Twin Cities Summer Jam currently does not have plans to relocate venues.
“We would consider any option at this point if it was a viable option,” Braam said. “But as for right now, we don’t see an option, and we did not want to lead fans on.”